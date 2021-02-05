American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

