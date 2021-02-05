American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.86 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post $299.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.15 million to $305.69 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $284.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

