American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Trading Down 1.6%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,609,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,192,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32.

About American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

