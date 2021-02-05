American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading 28.2% Higher

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) rose 28.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 56,951,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 10,861,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

AREC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.26% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

