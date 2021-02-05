American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted sales of $6.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $29.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.65 million, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

AMRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

