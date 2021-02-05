American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares traded up 6.6% on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Superconductor traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $24.67. 1,334,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 575,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

