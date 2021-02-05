America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce sales of $217.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.23 million and the highest is $224.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $186.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $847.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.17 million to $856.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $884.06 million, with estimates ranging from $876.47 million to $891.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 39.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

