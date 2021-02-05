America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.92

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.92 and last traded at $129.92, with a volume of 1190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

