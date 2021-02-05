America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL) Stock Price Down 16.3%

America’s Suppliers Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASL)’s share price was down 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

America’s Suppliers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASL)

America's Suppliers Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Suppliers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Suppliers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.