AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 12,869 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $193,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 412,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,415,566. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

