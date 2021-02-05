AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 18,161 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $35,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.9% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,600. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.