AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 3,069 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $64,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 722.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.84.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.22. 12,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.