AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 7,681 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $46,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after buying an additional 618,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after buying an additional 298,179 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,433,000 after buying an additional 216,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.62.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

