AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.32% of Rockwell Automation worth $93,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,255. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

