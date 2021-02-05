AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,938 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $299,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $545.48. 131,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,651,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $337.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.