AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $60,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,380 shares of company stock worth $27,948,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $730.42. 8,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $724.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

