AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 14,817 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.9% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.05% of Tesla worth $353,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $860.29. 622,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $776.31 and a 200-day moving average of $514.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

