AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 199,499 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,985 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,499 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of American Express worth $79,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,761,000. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 7,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 66,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 140,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

