AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 354,082 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 226.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,364,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 164,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

