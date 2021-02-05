AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,655 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $42,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $10.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,331. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.41 and its 200 day moving average is $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $736,678.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

