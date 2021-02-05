AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65,371 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $136,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.