AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,853 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $51,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

