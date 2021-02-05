AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $163.31 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 238.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $163,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $277,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,894. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.79. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

