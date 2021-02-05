AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $36.95 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $36,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 31,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 70,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.