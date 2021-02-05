AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $41.43 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,313. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

