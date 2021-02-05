AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $43.66 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,334 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $43,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.37.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.