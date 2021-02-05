AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,094 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $44,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

SCHW stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.04. 144,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

