AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $49.06 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $49,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Booking by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Booking stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,093.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,952. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,906.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

