AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $60.95 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

