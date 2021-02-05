AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $94.20 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $94,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.34. 19,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,578. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.