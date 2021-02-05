AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $37,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $190.72. 62,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

