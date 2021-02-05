AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,694 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.13% of Prologis worth $95,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Prologis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

