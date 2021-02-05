AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $51.83 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,826,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 212,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

