AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 134,483 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $84,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,103.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

CB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

