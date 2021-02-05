AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 28,525 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $76,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $25.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,918.38. 11,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,911. The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,966.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,769.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,369.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

