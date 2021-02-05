AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 6,614 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Howard Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $6,004,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,953. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

