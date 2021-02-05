AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $45,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,876,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $324.65. 49,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

