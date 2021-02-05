AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225,764 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Eaton worth $47,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Eaton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $15,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. 52,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.