AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 201,538 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,538 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $830,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.90. 45,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

