AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 276,906 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,906 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $96,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 146,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average is $163.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

