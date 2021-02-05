AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 3,180 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 771.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total transaction of $7,090,242.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,577.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $18.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.45. 60,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The company has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

