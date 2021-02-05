AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 49,501 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49,501 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $122,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

