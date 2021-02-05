AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 5,487 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Shopify worth $81,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $26.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,287.26. 48,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,170.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,048.39. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.11, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

