AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 61,575 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,575 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $64,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,927. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

