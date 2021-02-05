AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $159,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after acquiring an additional 266,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,659. The stock has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

