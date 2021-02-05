AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $30,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 138,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.