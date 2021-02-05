AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.73. 25,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

