Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.51. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2,464,028 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.58. The firm has a market cap of £32.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

In related news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66). Also, insider Michael Corcoran acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

