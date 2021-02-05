Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.60 and its 200 day moving average is $284.92. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

