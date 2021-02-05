AmonD Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $567,782.32 and $18,342.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00067921 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00239670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045769 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars.

